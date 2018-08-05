Police say a baby boy was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge, CBS New York reports. The approximately 8-month-old child was discovered Sunday afternoon by a family visiting New York City from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Associated Press says Monte Campbell’s wife, Diana, first noticed the child wearing only diapers. The family was taking in the view under the Brooklyn Bridge, CBS New York reports.

- Advertisement -

“She just called me over and said there was a baby in the water. I called 911. At that point I thought it was a doll, Mr. Campbell told the AP. He had went into the water “mid-thigh level,” AP reports, to retrieve the baby and started CPR. There was no respiration nor pulse.

The NYPD tweeted that it was searching the waters for any additional victims.

#NYPD Harbor is on scene canvassing in the vicinity of the Brooklyn Bridge in regards to a baby that was found in the water. Searching for any additional victims. If anyone has information on the baby please call the 1st Precinct Detectives or 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/6y1rxJN7Rr — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 5, 2018

CBS New York says authorities took the child from the water and rushed him to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Investigators also pulled a backpack found floating nearby from the river, the station adds.

A medical examiner will establish an exact cause of death. Anyone with information is urged to call 800-577-TIPS.