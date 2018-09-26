Bill Cosby accuser: “You’re not above the law”

Bill Cosby’s accusers are among those applauding a Pennsylvania judge’s decision to send him to prison. The actor and comedian was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years behind bars for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He is the first major celebrity sent to prison in the Me Too era. More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. One of the accusers, Victoria Valentino, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her reaction to the sentencing and what message it sends to survivors of abuse.