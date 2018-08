LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirms a body found Wednesday is Jarrel Ward, 24.

Ward was reported missing last week to Columbus Police.

The remains were discovered in a wooded area off the 900 block of Sand Road.

According to Sheriff Mike Arledge, the body had been in the area for sometime.

Starkville Police, Lowndes County Deputies, Columbus Police and U.S. Marshals are working the case.