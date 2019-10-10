Bond lowered for former elementary teacher charged with attempted murder lowered

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The bond for a former elementary school teacher, charged with attempted murder, has been lowered.

Cari Cullum was set to have a preliminary hearing on Thursday. She was arrested after police say she allegedly drove her vehicle into Columbus Lake.

Thursday afternoon, her bond was lowered from $400,000 to $150,000.

Investigators believe Cullum intentionally drove the car into the water with her toddler in the backseat back in September.

Sources told WCBI Cullum was attempting to commit suicide.

By the time officers arrived, a friend had pulled Cullum and her daughter out of the vehicle.