BREAKING – One Shot At Columbus Cracker Barrel

Robert Davidson
COLUMBUS (WCBI) – One person is injured in an afternoon shooting at the Columbus Cracker Barrel.  The shooting happened just after 4:30 and the scene is still very active.  WCBI does know the person  transported to the hospital has  multiple gunshot wounds.  The suspect in the case is a black man around 6’3″ wearing blue jeans and possibly a plaid shirt.  He is believed to have fled the scene in a small dark blue compact car.

.  WCBI will have more on this developing story as it becomes available.

