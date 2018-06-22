BREAKING – One Shot At Columbus Cracker Barrel

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – One person is injured in an afternoon shooting at the Columbus Cracker Barrel. The shooting happened just after 4:30 and the scene is still very active. WCBI does know the person transported to the hospital has multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect in the case is a black man around 6’3″ wearing blue jeans and possibly a plaid shirt. He is believed to have fled the scene in a small dark blue compact car.

