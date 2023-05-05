BREAKING: Manhunt of suspect accused of shooting MHP Trooper ends in arrest

BRANDON, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect accused of shooting a Mississippi Highway Patrolman in Bolivar County has been captured.

Stanley Self Jr. was arrested by US Marshals at an apartment complex in Brandon Thursday afternoon.

Self has been charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

He had been on the run since Tuesday and was the subject of a Blue Alert.

Early reports were that a high speed chase led up to the shooting incident.

The trooper was shot in the arm, and required medical treatment

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, more charges are anticipated.