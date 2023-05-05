BREAKING: Starkville murder trial ends in a mistrial

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial of a Starkville teenager accused of murder ended in a mistrial.

After 7 hours of deliberation Thursday, jurors in the trial of Aviante Jordan were hopelessly deadlocked and could not reach a unanimous decision.

The judge declared a mistrial early Thursday

Jordan was 16 when he was arrested and charged with murder in 2019.

The shooting happened that November at Brookville Garden apartments.

23-year-old Laterrence Dewon McCarter was found dead at the scene.

It will be up to the District Attorney’s office to decide whether to retry the case.

