BREAKING – Suspect Named In Cracker Barrel Shooting

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – Columbus Police have named the suspect in the Friday afternoon shooting at the Cracker Barrel.

- Advertisement -

Chief Fred Shelton says they want to talk to Robert Beck about the shooting. The scene played out around 4:30 when the gunman opened fire inside the restaurant hitting one victim multiple times. Police say the person hit was a member of the Cracker Barrel management team and was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle . No condition update on the victim is available.

The police are focusing their search for a 2001 Blue Toyota car with tag number LVQ512 Lowndes County. They believe that’s the car Beck used to flee the scene. He is thought to be wearing blue jeans and a black and white plaid shirt.

If you have any information please call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800 530-7151