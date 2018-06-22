BREAKING – Suspect Named In Cracker Barrel Shooting

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – Columbus Police have named the suspect in the Friday afternoon shooting at the Cracker Barrel.
Chief Fred Shelton says they want to talk to Robert Beck about the shooting. The scene played out around 4:30 when the gunman opened fire inside the restaurant hitting one victim multiple times. Police say the person hit was a member of the Cracker Barrel management team and was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle . No condition update on the victim is available.
The police are focusing their search for a 2001 Blue Toyota car with tag number LVQ512 Lowndes County. They believe that’s the car Beck used to flee the scene. He is thought to be wearing blue jeans and a black and white plaid shirt.
If you have any information please call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800 530-7151