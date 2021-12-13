Mississippi State football players ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- They’re used to the sound of thousands of ringing cowbells, but Monday, some MSU Bulldawgs took matters into their own hands.

Members of the football team took their turns as bellringers for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

It’s one way for the team to show its support for the Starkville community.

The Bulldawgs are giving the Salvation Army a needed offensive push as they enter the red zone for this year’s campaign.

Bellringers will only be out for about another week and a half for the group’s largest annual fundraiser.