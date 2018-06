WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police arrested Chester Kellum, 41, Thursday.

Kellum faces Burglary of an Automobile and Burglary of an Inner Door of a Dwelling charges.

The latter charge implies the suspect was lawfully inside the home, but burglarized a separate area.

The alleged incident happened on East Street last Tuesday.

Bond has yet to be set.