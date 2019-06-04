Trump honored by Queen Elizabeth during state visit The second day of President Trump’s state visit to the U.K. started with business before shifting into politics as he met with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May. The two leaders were to hold a joint news conference in London on Tuesday, just three days before May’s resignation. The British Prime Minister was forced to announce that she would step down after parliament refused three times to back her proposed plan for the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union. “I feel badly for Theresa,” the president told reporters on the White House South Lawn after May announced her resignation. “I like her very much. She’s a good woman. She worked very hard. She’s very strong. She decided to do something that some people were surprised at, some people weren’t. It’s for the good of her country. But I like her very much.” - Advertisement - Mr. Trump, who criticized May’s handling of the “Brexit” negotiations with Europe, suggesting she should have taken a harder line with Brussels, defended his decision to wade into U.K. politics on Sunday. Trending News “People ask me questions like you you’re asking me a question, don’t ask me a question if you don’t want me to talk about it,” Mr. Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn. Mr. Trump’s first event on Tuesday was a business round table. May was to attend, along with Mr. Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka. With the U.K. scheduled to leave the EU trading bloc on Oct. 31, British politicians and businesses are expected to push for a wide trade deal with the U.S. Mr. Trump and May’s joint news conference was expected to begin at about 8:45 a.m. Eastern. Read Monday’s coverage of the president’s first day visiting London.

Business round table Mr. Trump sat opposite Prime Minister Theresa May at one of the royal palaces in London on Tuesday, each leader flanked by economic advisers and company bosses from some of the biggest businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. According to the AFP news agency, bosses from corporate giants BAE Systems, GlaxoSmithKline, Barclays, Reckitt Benckiser, JP Morgan, Lockheed Martin and Goldman Sachs International were among those expected to attend the meeting. Speaking before his departure from Washington, Mr. Trump said Britain’s leaders “want to do trade with the United States and I think there’s an opportunity for a very big trade deal at some point in the near future.” The U.K.’s scheduled departure from the EU may leave it free to strike its own unilateral trade deals around the world, but it will also leave it without the huge collective bargaining power of membership in the 28-nation trade bloc. In an interview with British newspaper The Sunday Times, Mr. Trump said the U.K. should “walk away from Brexit talks” if the European Union doesn’t give it what it wants. “We are your largest partner. You’re our largest partner. A lot of people don’t know that,” Mr. Trump said to May as the meeting began, noting that he believed there was a “great opportunity to enlarge that, in light of what’s happening.” Mr. Trump’s declaration got the facts ironically wrong, however. The U.S.’s biggest trading partner is the European Union collectively, not Great Britain on its own, which is only the second largest economy in the trading bloc behind Germany. But what Mr. Trump’s administration might demand from Britain in exchange for a trade deal has already proven controversial in the U.K. To strike a trade deal with the much larger U.S., the Trump administration has indicated that Britain may be asked to open its cherished national health care system, the NHS, up to American investors. Opposition Labour Party lawmakers were quick to point to Ambassador Woody Johnson’s remarks as evidence that the Conservative-led government was willing to “sell” Britain’s social healthcare system. The NHS and chlorinated chicken will be ‘on the table’. That’s what Tory leaders and Farage are planning for with a No Deal disaster outcome. Labour will protect food standards and ensure US private companies cannot lay a hand on our NHS. The NHS is not for sale. pic.twitter.com/VBiumbmsF4 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 2, 2019 Johnson told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that, “in a trade deal, all things that are traded would be on the table.” Asked by the host if that specifically meant healthcare, Johnson replied: “I would think so.” Johnson also appeared to confirm fears among some Britons that in order to strike a deal with the U.S., post-Brexit Britain might need to lower some of the food safety standards in place under EU law, which ban genetically modified organisms and some pesticides and practices used widely in U.S. agriculture and food production. “There will have to be some deal where you give the British people a choice,” he told Marr’s audience. “American products can come over and be allowed to come over. Agriculture is extremely important to the president and to any American president … but if the British people like it, they can buy it, if they don’t like it, they don’t have to buy it.”

Protests planned for Trump’s visit The president’s trip to the U.K. has been met with protests, and the president has delivered some fiery words of his own. Anti-Trump protests were planned Tuesday in London, including a robotic “Trump” sat upon a toilet that will be paraded around the city — along with the infamous “Trump baby” balloon. Mr. Trump’s spat with London Mayor Sadiq Khan has played out on Twitter. On Monday, the president compared him to one of his arch rivals, Bill de Blasio. “I don’t think much of him,” the president said of Khan Sunday night. “I think that he’s the twin of de Blasio, except shorter.” Mr. Trump called Khan a “stone cold loser.” Khan criticized Mr. Trump in 2016 for his views on Islam, calling Mr. Trump “ignorant.” At the time, Mr. Trump responded by questioning Khan’s IQ. Despite low approval ratings in the U.K., the president tweeted that he thought the media would have to work “hard” to find people demonstrating against his presence in the British capital. Over the past couple days, a handful of demonstrators have popped up in London wearing Mr. Trump’s trademark “MAGA” hats, supporting his visit. One British man, wearing the hat near the protesters as they inflated “Trump baby” on Tuesday, told CBS News’ Haley Ott that he hoped to encourage people to have, “a bit of civil discourse, find some common ground.” London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong. Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country. Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019