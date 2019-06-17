Buttigieg goes back to South Bend after man killed by police

Report urges travelers to get MMR vaccine due to European outbreak According to data from the World Health Organization, 41,000 measles cases were reported from January to June 2018 across 53 European countries - Advertisement -

Firefighters battle occupational cancer Since 2002, almost 2 out of 3 firefighters who died in the line of duty died of cancer, as today’s fires produce an ever-more toxic brew of chemicals, yet many sickened first responders are being denied workers’ comp benefits

Patients skipping prescriptions as prices rise When Maryanne Perry lost her health insurance coverage, she discovered a $50 copay would jump to $1,000 a month

King Arthur flour recall in multistate E. coli outbreak The action involves more than 14,000 cases made by Archer Daniels Midland and sold by retailers including Walmart