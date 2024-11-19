Calhoun City Officials to decide to or not to sell alcohol in town

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun voters are deciding whether the city will become the latest to sell wine, beer, and liquor.

A special election is being held on November 19, to vote on the outcome.

In September, Calhoun city officials voted 4-to-1 to allow the sale of alcohol thanks to House Bill 776, which allows a municipality to vote on an ordinance to govern the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Mayor Marshall W. Coleman believes it would benefit the city economically and could potentially cut down on drinking and driving.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m., November 19.

