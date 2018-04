CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County law enforcement are searching for a liquor store robber.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says an unidentified man walked into Pittsboro Liquor and Wine about 11 this morning.

The man allegedly reached over the counter and into the cash register.

He took the money and drove away from the store in a black SUV.

No one was injured in the strong armed robbery.

If you have any information, call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or 911.