Camp Rising Sun is underway for the 32nd year

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Camp Rising Sun is underway this week for its 32nd year.

It’s a camp that brings back familiar faces and something the campers always look forward to.

The camp is for children who are battling cancer or are in remission.

For over three decades, Rising Sun has been a home away from home, filled with nothing but fun, and this year is no different.

For 32 years, Camp Rising Sun has touched hundreds of lives.

Allison Kizer, one of the camp directors, has been a part of the camp for more than half of those.

“It’s good for your soul to be here and it’s good to see these kids have fun and I feel like I am more privileged than they are, you know, to think that they love coming and it’s an opportunity for them to have this week, but I think I get more out of it than they do.”

Kizer said this is a week for kids to forget about what they’re going through, or have been through, and just have fun.

“They get to just be carefree and be themselves and I don’t know, it’s just an opportunity for them to be normal kids without anybody asking questions, but they get the normal summer camp experience.”

That experience and the familiar faces keep seven-time camper Nick Taylor coming back.

“Some of the times, I see them not at camp, like out of camp, but then, I come back and like, it’s fun to see them at camp.”

One of those campers is eight-year Rising Sun veteran, Hayes Brown.

Brown and Taylor are both from DeSoto County, but never crossed paths, until they met at camp.

“When we first met each other, it was pretty awkward at first, but then we started to get to know each other.”

The two created a life-long friendship, which is pretty common here, at the camp.

Campers get to bring a friend or sibling with them to enjoy all of the fun.

“A lot of times, siblings haven’t gone through the same thing, but they’ve gone through their own turmoil having, you know, having it a part of their life, so it’s an opportunity for both of them to have a rest per say, that I don’t think they would have somewhere else.”

For the last 31 years, Camp Pratt has been the home of Camp Rising Sun, but Kizer said this year might be the last one out here, but the camp will rise somewhere else.

“We may not be in this location going forward, but we will have camp. We’ve got some options in line. Clearly, we would love to be here again, but you know, the Wyatt’s sold it a couple of years ago and the private owners have some plans to do some different things, so we may or may not be here next year, but we do have plans in place that we will keep going.”

Different businesses and restaurants sponsor lunch and dinner for Rising Sun.

On Tuesday, 4-County provided spaghetti for lunch.

The camp will wrap up on Saturday.