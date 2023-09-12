Carroll County Sheriff on the search for bridge burner

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The old saying goes, “Don’t burn your bridges”. Well, someone in Carroll County didn’t take that advice.

Carroll County deputies and firefighters were called out to a bridge fire just before 7:30 Monday morning on County Road 64 in the McCarley area near Bailey Lake.

The fire was put out fairly quickly, but it caused extensive damage to the bridge, which will be impassable for the foreseeable future.

The fire is being ruled an arson.

The Carroll County Sheriff and Board of Supervisors are asking anyone with information on this fire to come forward.

The Board of Supervisors is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.