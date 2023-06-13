Charges dropped in Noxubee County murder case

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – There are new developments in an 8-year-old Noxubee County murder case.

Jonathon Shumaker, Elizabeth Reed, and brothers Joshua and Justin Williams were arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Kristopher Haywood in 2015.

The suspects were later granted bond based on new evidence.

Haywood was shot to death during an armed robbery at the local Express Service Station in Macon.

For 8 years now, these 4 people have had the uncertainty of a possible trial date hanging over their heads.

Even after new evidence was discovered, the charges and the indictment were still on the record.

Today, that cloud has cleared as the charges have been dropped without prejudice.

Jacquline Smith is the mother of Joshua and Justin Williams. She says this has been a long time coming.

” It’s been a long 8 1/2 years and we are just glad to see it’s finally over, but I really hope they also get justice for the Haywood family,” said Smith.

After a hearing in a Noxubee County courtroom, the 4 people charged with the murder of Kristopher Haywood in 2015 were able to walk free.

After new evidence was found, District Attorney Scott Colom went before the court to have the charges dismissed.

” As district attorney you have an obligation to prosecute the guilty but also protect the innocent in this situation once we found credible evidence that there was an alibi for these 4 defendants ethically, I couldn’t continue to prosecute,” said Scott Colom.

While she is grateful for the new hearing, Smith is heartbroken her sons had to go through this.

” They lost a lot that they can’t get back but you know I’m just glad to have them back home,” said Smith.

With the only suspects cleared of the charges, investigators are now back to piecing together who is responsible for the crime.

And that’s a job that gets tougher with the years that have passed.

“It’s still under investigation we have some leads..violent crimes destroy families and it destroys communities but you’ve got to protect the innocent as much as you have to prosecute the guilty,” said Colom.

Melissa Callahan says her family can now take the steps to heal.

” I just hope that we can recover and move on you know and put this behind us and I’m sure that’s what we will be able to do,” said Callahan.

Colom says they are still working to bring justice to the Haywood family.

