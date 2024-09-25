Chief Meteorologist Isaac Williams speaks at seminar for MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The MUW Biology professors are bringing the outside world into the classroom.

WCBI Chief Meteorologist Isaac Williams was the guest speaker today for a seminar on campus.

Isaac talked about the steps he has taken through his own career, from education to certification, and how important science and math is when it comes to forecasting the weather.

These forums are part of a project by the W Biology department to share goals and career paths through professionals in the field.

“We have a seven month seminar for biology major school. Get ready. We like to speak from the outside. Sometimes people who are minorities could enter the different fields. So meteorology is one of them, by the way”, said MUW Biology Professor, Dr. Ghanshyam Heda.

Future seminar guests will include physicians and additional speakers with professions in science and math.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X