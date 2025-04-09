Chief Meteorologist

WCBI-TV is in a dynamic weather market, serving north Mississippi and west Alabama.

Weather leads our newscasts, so we invest in the product with the Baron Lynx system and strategically placed cameras throughout the viewing area to provide viewers with the latest weather conditions.

We are looking for an experienced meteorologist to lead our weather team.

The leading candidate will have a passion for weather, use social media/digital platforms frequently to inform and connect with viewers, and work to keep our viewers safe during threatening weather.

You will provide wall-to-wall, life-saving coverage for severe weather, winter weather, and even hurricanes.

In-depth knowledge of weather science and accurate forecasting are a must.

The ideal candidate will be prepared to mentor the weather team on Baron graphics, technology, and forecasting.

Our next meteorologist will be calm, clear, and concise in providing an accurate forecast to our viewers.

Public appearances, school visits, and weather segments for on-air and online will be part of the fun connecting with our viewers.

Our next Chief will also lead a team of weathercasters and meteorologists by scheduling the team for various shifts and providing weather coverage as needed in the Morris Television network.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Three years minimum forecasting experience.

Excellent forecasting skills.

Multiple severe-weather wall-to-wall coverage events.

Proficient using Baron graphics, radar technology, and touch screen.

Use social media and digital platforms to give accurate and timely forecasts.

Make public appearances on behalf of WCBI-TV.

Work with newsroom management and staff to determine weather coverage, breaking severe weather coverage, and participate in news coverage of weather events and/or stories.

Innovate ways to deliver weather content to our viewers.

Will live in a reasonable proximity to the Columbus TV station location.

Chief Meteorologist experience preferred.

CBM and/or AMS seal.

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology.

WCBI-TV is located in Columbus, Mississippi.

We are only 30 minutes from Mississippi State University and its meteorology program.

Columbus is a quick weekend trip away from the Gulf Coast, New Orleans, Memphis, Birmingham, and Nashville.

There are a variety of outdoor activities, from hiking to fishing to camping. You can find it all here in the north Mississippi and West Alabama.

You’ll also be right in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. MSU, the University of Mississippi, and the University of Alabama are all located less than two hours from Columbus.

Please send your resume and link to Content Manager Joey Barnes at joeybarnes@wcbi.com