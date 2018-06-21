Child found safe after Amber Alert, mother arrested

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman accused of taking a little girl is in jail. The child has since been found and is safe.

Martha Ann Poss, 49, is charged with Kidnapping a Child Under 10 and Taking a Motor Vehicle.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says the incident started just before midnight, on Wednesday.

Scott says investigators believe Poss went to a home where Baylee Elizabeth Emison, 5, was living with her guardians.

Deputies were told Poss was armed with a box cutter and stole a 2012 Nissan Frontier pick-up.

Scott says Poss is Emison’s mother but does not have custody of the child.

Poss made her way to Oktibbeha County before being pulled over by a Clay County deputy in Clay County.

She is expected to make her first court appearance Thursday morning in Clay County Justice Court.