UPDATE: Power restoration in process

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As of 2:45 A.M. more than a quarter of Choctaw County residents were without power. More than 2,000 outages were being reported. The Choctaw County Community Center has been open as a shelter.

By 7:00 AM that number was closer to 1,800, and much of Ackerman had been restored.

Overall, 4 County EPA was reporting 6,600 outages throughout its coverage area at 6:00 AM Sunday.

WCBI Reporter LaKeadra Coffey said in the Southwestern portion of Choctaw County power was still up. The Northern Half was harder hit, and there are many downed trees and power lines across the county.