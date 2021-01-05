Clay County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Anthony Gaige Handley

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement has been on the lookout. But it wasn’t until Monday that Clay County Sheriff’s deputies caught Anthony Gaige Handley.

It was during a traffic stop. Handley was carrying a bowie knife – a problem for a convicted felon.

Deputies running a background check found an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.

The warrant was from Columbus – on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Handley allegedly pulled a gun on a homeowner who arrived home just in time to see Handley loading some of his property into a container.

The homeowner wasn’t injured. Handley took off with the stolen goods according to the warrant.

Handley is currently in the Clay County jail.