Clouds will linger through the weekend with the chance of some patchy drizzle. Better chances for rain will return to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before another shot of cold air rushes in.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s some patchy fog or drizzle. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with winds out of the north.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. An isolated sprinkle is possible, but most of us will remain dry.

MONDAY: There is still some uncertainty with the forecast for early next week, but it looks like showers and a storm or two are possible on Monday, with rain chances increasing after sunset and into late Monday night. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s in the afternoon, but will drop overnight as a cold front passes the area.

TUESDAY: Rain will continue through the day on Tuesday, even after the cold front passes the area. Temperatures will stay in the 40s through much of the day with winds gusting out of the north at 15 to 20 mph. Rain looks to finally exit the area after sunset on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Chilly air will return to the area with highs near 50 and morning lows near freezing. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny, but clouds will build through the day on Thursday. Rain chances return once again for Friday.

