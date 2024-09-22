Columbus Air Force Base hosts Thunder Over Columbus airshow

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands of people flooded the Columbus Air Force base to see different aircrafts take flight and do tricks in the sky, with some arriving hours before the show, to secure their spot.

Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing, James Blech, said the airshow was a great way to give people a taste of what the Air Force can do.

“This is our opportunity to give back, and what an amazing opportunity to open up the base, we are usually locked up, but this way we can show everybody what we are doing out here,” said Blech. “This of course lets us show off the United States Air Force and some of the other teams, this is just a really good opportunity to showcase the base.”

The airshow featured the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and some military aircraft.

The airshow director Lieutenant Colonel Rowdy Little said this takes a lot of training and a couple of years to plan. He also said there are a few things that he hopes attendees take away from the airshow.

“It is all about three main things, honoring our heritage, showing the community what we do,” said Little. “And to also show what we do as a military, and as an Air Force specifically.”

The Thunderbirds showed off a few solo routines and different formations of flying.

Airshow attendees Donnie Stewart and Howard Armstrong said it’s an experience they will never forget.

“It has been great sitting here on the flight line watching these pilots because they are awesome,” said Armstrong. “It really gives you a lot of faith in our armed forces.”

“The aerobatic flying, I am very intrigued by it,” said Stewart. “I am looking forward to the stunts, and just the overall environment.”

Although the air show takes a lot of planning and training, the Thunderbirds said it is all worth it to be able to showcase their pilot skills.

