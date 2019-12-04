Columbus City Council approves hiring of more CPD officers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – More Columbus police officers are joining the force but there are still several open positions.

The city council approved the hiring of three officers at its meeting Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

Under the current hiring freeze, the police department is allowed to maintain 61 officers on the force. Including last night’s hires, the number of police officers stands at 55.

CPD has hosted a number of job fairs to try and attract more applicants.

Chief Fred Shelton is even out on patrol during some shifts to cover the open positions.