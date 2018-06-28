Columbus home catches fire with people inside

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A house in Columbus caught fire Thursday on the corner of Water Works Road and 22nd Street.

Crews doused the flames while paramedics tended to those who were inside the home during the fire.

WCBI’s Parker King reports young children were pulled from the fire and treated for smoke inhalation.

Public Information Officer for Columbus Fire and Rescue, Anthony Colom said although 12 people were living at the home, only two were inside at the time.

The house is just a block or two from Stokes-Beard Elementary.