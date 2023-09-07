Columbus man dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 45 South

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Highway 45 South accident Tuesday afternoon has left a Columbus man dead.

45-year-old William “Bill” Craddock Boyd IV was traveling north around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control of the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding.

Boyd was transported by a Baptist Memorial Hospital ambulance and died shortly after arrival.

The investigation is ongoing by MHP. The accident occurred south of the 45 and 182 intersection in front of the Glenn Machine Works location.