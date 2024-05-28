Columbus man on the run after child sex crime conviction captured

The man on the run for a week after being convicted of a child sex crime is captured
Joey Barnes,

COLUMBUS, Miss – (WCBI) – The man found guilty of a child sex crime and who has been on the run for a week is in custody.

Elonzo Latham was arrested this morning in south Columbus.

Lowndes County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested him.

Elonzo Latham 2

Latham was on trial for sexual battery last week. After a lunch break, he did not return for closing arguments.

A jury convicted him of having sex with and impregnating a 13-year-old.

Latham will be sentenced at a later date, where he faces 20 years to life in prison.

 

