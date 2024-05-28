Columbus man on the run after child sex crime conviction captured

COLUMBUS, Miss – (WCBI) – The man found guilty of a child sex crime and who has been on the run for a week is in custody.

Elonzo Latham was arrested this morning in south Columbus.

Lowndes County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested him.

Latham was on trial for sexual battery last week. After a lunch break, he did not return for closing arguments.

A jury convicted him of having sex with and impregnating a 13-year-old.

Latham will be sentenced at a later date, where he faces 20 years to life in prison.