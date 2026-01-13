COLUMBUS, Miss. — The City of Columbus is celebrating its next generation of leaders.

Fifty students were officially pinned Monday night as members of the Mayor’s Youth Council, a program designed to give young people hands-on experience with local government, educational opportunities, and community service.

Students represent schools across the area, including Columbus High School, Heritage Academy, New Hope, and others. The council provides a platform for youth voices to shape ideas and initiatives that impact the city.

City officials also announced the 2025–2026 officer team, which includes leadership roles such as Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Parliamentarian, and Historian—positions that will guide the council’s work throughout the year.

Newly elected Chairman Michael Musa shared his excitement about the role. “I take this role very seriously, said newly elected Chairman Michael Musa, I believe it’s a great opportunity for young people like myself to work with other leaders and make a difference in this community. Young leaders are getting their names out there, presenting ideas, and showing that young minds matter too.” City leaders say they look forward to seeing the positive impact these students will make in Columbus