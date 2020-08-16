Columbus parks and recreation and parents are preparing for the upcoming soccer season

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Columbus Parks and Recreation continues to sign-up soccer players.

The season could be kicking off soon, and parents are hoping COVID-19 doesn’t give the season a red card, stopping it completely.

“Nobody really doesn’t know anything about their concerns with the number of children that will be affected when school starting and then adding sports on top of that is can be very scary,” said Celeste Gillis, who registered her daughter for the upcoming season.

Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Greg Lewis said every precaution will be taken to protect the players and coaches, especially social distancing on the sideline.

“We will take whatever safe measures that we could on the sideline and dealing with the parents,” said Lewis.

Gillis has already registered her daughter for the upcoming season but knows the coronavirus could stop the season in its tracks.

“Children don’t really social distance really well at all no matter what,” said Gillis. “So we can do all that we can to hit’s them social distance and try, but I don’t think it matters what we are doing whether its soccer or anything, I mean its going to be constantly reminding them and teaching them its not just a soccer thing, its the existence of children and not knowing what personal space is.”

If the season isn’t canceled, Lewis said they can have extra benches for players to sit and make sure only certain people are on the field

“Even though we know that we are dealing with things that are in certain as each day goes by but we still want to offer that registration process even if something should change. However, if the season is not allowed we would just gladly give them a refund of their money.”

Lewis said registration will continue until next Saturday.