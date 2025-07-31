Columbus PD investigating death of a juvenile

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –

An investigation is underway in Columbus after a juvenile was found dead this morning.

Law enforcement and emergency crews were called to Cypress Park Apartments around 6:00 A.M. Thursday.

The juvenile was found inside of an apartment in the complex.

The Columbus Police Department and Lowndes County Coroner are investigating the cause and circumstances leading up to the death.

That investigation is in its earliest stages, and few details are known at this time.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.