Columbus police ask for help searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen.

15-year-old Sophia Stennett was last seen just before midnight last night at her home in Columbus.

She did not show up for school at Victory Christian this morning.

Sophia is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She has brown hair and blonde highlights.

Police believe she may have left with a friend.

If you know where Sophia Stennett is call Columbus Police Investigator Max Branch at the number on your screen or you can call 911.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter