COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police need help finding a man who’s been missing a little over two weeks.

Willie Mack Henderson, Jr., 66, was last seen August 6th walking around the areas of 18th Street and 7th Avenue North in Columbus behind OK Food Store.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says Henderson has vision problems.

He doesn’t drive so police are hoping maybe someone saw him and helped him out.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.