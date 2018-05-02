Columbus Police search for shooting suspect, victim not cooperating

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are now releasing details on a suspect wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.

Vershawn Orlando Williams is accused of shooting someone on 8th Avenue North after an argument.

Williams has two outstanding felony warrants for previous charges as well.

Chief Fred Shelton says the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries but isn’t cooperating with police, slowing the investigation.

CPD also needs help identifying two other black males believed to be involved.

Williams has a criminal history in Columbus.

Surveillance video was captured in June of 2017, allegedly of him carrying an assault rifle. He later admitted and was arrested for Armed Robbery.

The Columbus man was also a person of interest in a September shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.