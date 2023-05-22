Community helping popular music duo who lost home in a fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The community is coming together to help a popular husband and wife music act who lost everything in a fire.

Keith and Margie Brown regularly play at festivals, events, and fundraisers in the area.

Their home in Columbus caught fire Wednesday night. The house was a total loss, and the couple was left with very few of their belongings.

To help them, the Community Benefit Committee and Columbus Realtor Colin Krieger have launched a fundraising effort through GoFundMe.

CBC co-founder Rhonda Sanders said they hope people will help them give back to the Browns because they’ve given so much to others.

“They’re just good Columbus, Mississippi homegrown people. They help any and everybody that needs help, so it’s time for us to rally around them and give back,” Sanders said.

Keith and Margie will be the featured entertainment at Community Benefit Committee’s upcoming “Party with a Purpose.”

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click this link.