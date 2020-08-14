Courtyard Marriott Shooting

Columbus, MISS. (WCBI) – What started out as a night out with a lady friend turned into an argument, gunfire, and a flood.

Columbus police were called to the Courtyard by Marriott about a shooting.

- Advertisement -

Chief Fred Shelton says the alleged gunman was confronted by his girlfriend, while he was with another woman, and an argument ensued.

Investigators tell WCBI the suspect fired a shot into the ceiling of the hotel room and the bullet hit a waterline.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time and no arrest has been made.

There is an active search for the gunman.

More details could be released later today from CPD.