COVID Weekly: COVID-19 cases numbers have increased

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – For the first time in several weeks, Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers have increased.

Since Monday, 1,288 new coronavirus cases were reported by the state health department, along with 44 deaths.

Some of those deaths occurred earlier this year.

Those figures are an increase over last week’s numbers on your screen.

Currently, there are 174 people hospitalized with the virus. 54 of those patients are in ICU.

Based on population, Calhoun, Choctaw, Yalobusha, and Lafayette counties end the week in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.

More than 297 thousand Mississippians are presumed recovered from the virus.

This means there are just over 42 hundred presumed active cases in the state.