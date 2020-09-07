COVID19 forcing millions of Americans to find a source of income

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Today is a day set aside to pay tribute to the American worker, but there are millions still looking for work on this Labor Day.

The most recent numbers show Mississippi’s unemployment rate in July was 11.5 percent.

A full percentage point above the national average.

Dennis Muzahuzi spent most of the year driving delivery vans in Georgia and said it was a struggle to make ends meet.

“The pandemic came in and everything just crashed,” he said. “And then some places, we don’t get so many packs like they used to order before so now you’re driving less, our hours are cut down and you just bring home just peanuts at that time.”

So he decided to move to Mississippi for a fresh start where he has taken the job of a graduate assistant for men’s soccer team at the Mississippi University for Women.

“Thing is, it’s too much driving and it’s not giving me what I hoped for,” he said. “So I’m passionate about soccer. I would accept a challenge to fall back a little bit and see where I can go with the soccer program.”

Muzahuzi said being disciplined with your money during a pandemic is important.

“Now I need to downsize you know,” he said. “If I have to now eat different kind of foods, I’m a have to focus now on paying some bills and then food and cut out all the other stuff. Because you want to get your insurance and stuff, you don’t want to fall short on that.”

