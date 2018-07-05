Clay County crash leads to search for missing person

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders have begun the search for a woman involved in an early morning car crash.

Family members of Victoria Hudson, 23, reported her missing after a crash and phone call to her mother around 4:30 Thursday morning.

Before responders could get to the scene, her phone had died and Hudson was nowhere to be found.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott has confirmed the vehicle was located.

Victoria Hudson is roughly 6’1″, 135 lbs and is possibly wearing a blue jean jacket.

If you see or know anything, please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 662-494-2896.

We have a reporter en route and will provide details as soon as possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.