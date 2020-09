COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Two candidates running for a seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives are making their case to voters in Lowndes County.

David Chism and Lynn Wright are running for the District 37 seat left vacant when Gary Chism retired in June. The race will be decided in a special election on September 22nd.

The candidates spoke to members of the Lowndes County Republican Women during their meeting today.

Both think budgeting the state’s money should be a top priority.