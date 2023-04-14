Deadline approaching for Montgomery, Panola County Replacement SNAP

MISSISSIPPI (PRESS RELEASE) – There is an important deadline for Montgomery and Panola County residents to apply for REPLACEMENT SNAP.

Regular SNAP households that currently receive SNAP benefits in Sharkey , Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties will have additional replacement SNAP benefits added to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and do not need to apply for D-SNAP. No replacement benefit or DSNAP application is necessary. MDHS will notify current SNAP recipients in the next few days when they will receive their automatic SNAP benefits.

, and counties will have additional replacement SNAP benefits added to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and do not need to apply for D-SNAP. No replacement benefit or DSNAP application is necessary. MDHS will notify current SNAP recipients in the next few days when they will receive their automatic SNAP benefits. Regular SNAP households in Panola and Montgomery counties have until April 24, 2023, to submit a SNAP replacement application. The Replacement Benefit application is available on the MDHS website https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/snap-replacement-benefits-supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/

Where can I apply? DSNAP applicants MUST go to the DSNAP site in their county of residence to apply and receive benefits, if eligible.

The following location will be open Monday, April 17, through Friday, April, 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Montgomery County, Winona Community House, 113 Sterling Avenue, Winona, MS

The following locations will be open Tuesday, April 18, through Saturday, April, 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Sharkey County, MS Christian Family Services, 117 Delta Street, Rolling Fork, MS

Carroll County, Vaiden Gymnasium, Vaiden, MS

Humphreys County, Humphreys Neighborhood Facility Building, 102 Castleman Street, Belzoni, MS (7 am -7 pm)

The following location will be open Wednesday, April 26, through Sunday, April, 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Monroe County, West Amory Community Center, 713 11th Street, Amory, MS

Panola County, MSU Extension Building, 394 Highway 51 South, Batesville, MS

Accommodations will be made for older adults and those with disabilities to reduce on-site wait times.

Gather your information:

Any form of proof of identity;

social security numbers for all members of your household (if you have one);

income information, (such as take-home pay [wages or self-employment], child support, Unemployment Compensation, Social Security, pension or retirement, disability, or any other money), balances in checking and savings accounts, and disaster-related expenses.

NOTE: If applicants are unable to go to their county of residence, they may appoint an authorized representative by completing the Authorized Rep Form 918 at MDHS.MS.GOV and click the D-SNAP button. Applicants may name an Authorized Representative to go to a DSNAP site on their behalf. Authorized representatives must bring with them:

their picture ID;

picture ID of the applicant/head of household;

a signed form from the applicant/head of household or an adult household member authorizing them as a representative. Please visit MDHS-EA-918-Fillable

For more information visit https://www.msema.org/mississippi-approved-for-d-snap-food-benefits-for-tornado-affected-communities/

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter