Deadly shooting investigation in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- At this hour Amory Police there are investigating a deadly shooting.

Earlier tonight, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 111th Street and J Avenue.

It is still an active investigation and police are gathering evidence, but we do know one person was dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators also say a suspect has turned himself into police.

We expect to have more information on this case in the morning. Tune into Sunrise and Midday for the latest developments.