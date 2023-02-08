Deadly shooting investigation in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- At this hour Amory Police there are investigating a deadly shooting.
Earlier tonight, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 111th Street and J Avenue.
It is still an active investigation and police are gathering evidence, but we do know one person was dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators also say a suspect has turned himself into police.
We expect to have more information on this case in the morning. Tune into Sunrise and Midday for the latest developments.