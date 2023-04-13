Debris pickup begins Thursday in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The first round of debris pickup begins Thursday in Monroe County.

And Monroe County Officials have a few things for residents to remember to help the process go smoothly.

Be sure to separate vegetation, things like tree debris, from other material, such as household and construction debris.

Pile material beside the road, and make sure that it is not in the road or in the ditches.

For any questions you may have, you can check out the county’s website monroems.com

If you can’t get everything out on Thursday, there will be 2 more rounds of pickup.

The county will post those dates when they are set.