Deputies serving a warrant find more than they bargained for

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mantachie man already facing drug possession charges winds up with a few more on his rap sheet.

Thursday, August 8th, Itawamba County deputies along with agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and Fulton Police officers went to a home on Billy Road to serve a felony warrant for Christopher Adam Spradling.

Spradling was recently indicted for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.

Agents reportedly saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.

They secured a search warrant and reportedly found meth, scales, baggies, more than a dozen firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

Spradling now faces of charges of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine, enhanced by a firearm, enhanced within 1500 feet of a church.

His bond has been set at $100,000.