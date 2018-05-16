Details released on charges set for alleged Mississippi State burglars

From left to right Brandon Gilliland and Montana Brasher.

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the charges two teens are facing after a weekend break-in on the Mississippi State campus.

Montana Brasher, 18, is charged with Burglary and Possession of Marijuana.

Meanwhile, Brandon Gilliland, 18, is charged with Burglary, Possession of Marijuana, False information, and trespassing.

Both young men, along with a juvenile were arrested early Sunday morning.

The three were stopped by MSU police during a routine patrol near the Mize Center and Humphrey Coliseum.

They were allegedly in possession of items stolen from athletic offices, including sports gear.

Mississippi State Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter says the university is cooperating with the investigation but declined to give any further details.