Position: DIGITAL OPERATIONS SPECIALIST (DOS)

Company: WCBI-TV (MORRIS NETWORK)

Department: ELECTRONIC MEDIA

Reports to: DIGITAL SALES MANAGER, GENERAL SALES MANAGER AND GENERAL MANAGER

Works with: SALES, PROMOTIONS & NEWS

The Digital Operations Specialist (DOS) is a critical element in the success of the TV Station’s digital business. Essentially serving as a ‘project manager’, this person works with internal departments, various vendor partners, and an array of marketing tools to fulfill client or TV Station deliverables on time and on budget. Ultimately, this person is responsible for making sure the deliverables meet and/or exceed client expectations after the sale.

The Digital Operations Specialist must be an extremely well organized, independent, skilled, enthusiastic, positive and resourceful individual with a keen aptitude for creative problem solving.

Responsibilities

Pre-Sale Support:

Identify prospects for sales team using various research tools (Buzzboard, SuiteIQ, Reference USA, etc)

Design sales collateral or presentations for both Station Assets and ChartLocal Services as needed

After a Sale:

Put in insertion orders in ChartLocal OMS, on ChartLocal.com or other vendor platforms

Put order in OSI and print confirmation contract (If Sales Assistant does this, verify accuracy)

Put order in Google DFP or coordinate with various internal TV Station departments if Station Asset order

Gather all required account access and content/brand assets.

Onboarding:

Take an active role in ‘onboarding’ conversations with client, fulfillment team and/or internal department

Account Management:

Hold internal department and/or vendor partner fulfillment team accountable for meeting client expectations

Provide excellent point-of-contact customer service and project updates to the client

Serve as the liaison between the client and fulfillment teams, providing clear and organized communication

Keep accurate and detailed notes so that client questions can be answered quickly

Reporting:

Produce a client campaign report presentation monthly

Produce station website and mobile application analytics and revenue reports weekly for leadership meeting

Update the ‘Work In Progress’ (WIP) report weekly and ensure campaigns are always running as ordered

Recon:

Verify accuracy of invoices

Assist DSM in identifying upsell or improvement opportunities

