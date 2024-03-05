District Attorney announces increased reward money for deadly shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- District Attorney of the 16th Judicial District Scott Colom is calling on the public to come forward with information that will lead to arrests in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting over the weekend.

Colom, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, and the board of supervisors agreed to increase the reward money to $6,000 if a tip leads to an arrest.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the Saturday night shooting at the Oasis Lounge that killed one woman and injured 12 others.

During a press conference Monday, Sheriff Scott said at least 20 people were interviewed today.

Investigators are closing in on identifying suspects but said some witness statements appear false.

The district attorney plans to file charges for any witness unwilling to redact false statements.

“We know there are people that have information that has not been truthful. If you are a person who has given a statement to law enforcement and you know you have been untruthful, I would warn you that there may be a consequence to that because we’ve got some indication that some people are untruthful about what occurred. And you need to turn the page, tell the truth, and get on the right side of the law. We’re going to have a wide approach because we know there were people there that gave information that has not been truthful,” said Colom.

If you have any information, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or use the P3 tips app.