District gets student input for long range strategic plan

“It is really important to get their take and input on how they want to shape their district moving forward,” Supt. Alexander said.

‘A lot of us have younger people we are friends with, a lot have younger siblings and stuff, and even though I am graduating, I worked hard through school, and I see how much Tremont can help you get to where you are going, so I want to see that happen for the younger generation,” said Senior Rylie Holley.

“It has never been done before, shows they care for our input, and it is better for the school,” said Sophomore Tripp Moore.

Superintendent Roberson will take all the information, compile it, and come up with an outline for a strategic plan. The goal is to have the school board adopt it by July.

Superintendent Roberson has helped several school districts come up with a long range strategic plan.