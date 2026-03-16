District gets student input for long range strategic plan
TREMONT, MISS. (WCBI) – Oxford School District Superintendent Bradley Roberson was meeting with the Tremont High School Student Council on Monday afternoon to get their input on a proposed 5-year plan for the Itawamba School District. Roberson was brought in as an outside party to hold a series of 17 focus group meetings.
” Community members, students, staff, business leaders, faith leaders, the purpose is to gather feedback around four central questions, the questions are; what is working well, what could be improved, what does success look like, and in a district, what are the characteristics or skills you want graduates to possess when they graduate?” Supt. Roberson said.
During the interactive meeting, Roberson posed each question to the student leaders.
This is the third student advisory meeting, and Itawamba County School District Superintendent Austin Alexander says hearing from them is crucial.
“It is really important to get their take and input on how they want to shape their district moving forward,” Supt. Alexander said.
‘A lot of us have younger people we are friends with, a lot have younger siblings and stuff, and even though I am graduating, I worked hard through school, and I see how much Tremont can help you get to where you are going, so I want to see that happen for the younger generation,” said Senior Rylie Holley.
“It has never been done before, shows they care for our input, and it is better for the school,” said Sophomore Tripp Moore.
Superintendent Roberson will take all the information, compile it, and come up with an outline for a strategic plan. The goal is to have the school board adopt it by July.
Superintendent Roberson has helped several school districts come up with a long range strategic plan.