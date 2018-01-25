Driver Trapped Inside Truck During Fatal Wreck

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is dead following an early morning crash in Tupelo today.

Officers responded to the one vehicle crash at the intersection of Ida and Milford streets around 4:30 this morning, January 25.

Tupelo Police say a 2007 Chevy left the roadway, rolled over, and trapped the driver inside.

The driver, 42-year-old Ryan Vaughn, was the only occupant, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:58 a.m.

According to Lee County Coroner, Carolyn Green, the victim had serious health issues that likely contributed to the accident.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
17 universities oppose anti-smoking group with tobacco ties
Read More»
57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
A look at the fallout from sports doctor scandal
Read More»
57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Kentucky community grapples with cause of school shooting
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup