Dying father watches son graduate from hospice bed

“I was a passport to this man”: Child marriage loopholes persist in U.S.
“Our immigration laws shouldn’t be used to encourage child marriage,” said Senator Tom Cotton
8H ago
Powerful storm dislodges old iron boat closer to Niagara Falls
A slow-motion drama is unfolding at one of North America’s most famous tourist sites after a storm hit the region Halloween night
10H ago
Joyciline Jepkosgei wins NYC Marathon, her first marathon ever
Jepkosgei crossed the finish line in Central Park in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds — the second-best run in course history
9H ago
Mitch Albom’s mission
The “Tuesdays With Morrie” author, after helping rebuild a Haiti orphanage wrecked by the 2010 earthquake, met a little girl, Chika, who changed everything
18H ago
Judge blocks proposed health care visa restrictions for immigrants
If enacted, the policy would have represented a seismic shift in the way U.S. consular officers process immigrant visas
19H ago